UPDATE: One injured after shooting in Northeast Columbia

COLUMBIA - The man who found a 15-year-old gunshot victim on northeast Columbia Thursday morning said he overheard the gunshots and the male teen yelling.

Juvaris Rose said, "He was yelling help for a good two minutes. I came downstairs because I couldn't see him from upstairs, I just went over there and picked him up and I brought him back into the house and we called the police."

Officers responded at 2:28 a.m. to the corner of Shamrock and Kelsey drives.

The Columbia Police Department found multiple shell casings and other evidence of the gun shots.

Officer Clinton Sinclair said it was a large crime scene that police were wrapping up after sunrise.

"We have been knocking on doors and interviewing individuals in the neighborhood, but we're still trying to piece together everything that happened," Sinclair said.

No suspects have been taken into custody.

