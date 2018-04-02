UPDATE: One man killed in Jefferson City shooting, suspect in custody

JEFFERSON CITY - A 23-year-old male was killed in a Jefferson City shooting just hours into the New Year.

Jefferson City Police responded to a shooting in the 900 block of East Capitol Avenue on Sunday after 1:00 a.m.

Officers arrived to find Quonterio Davis with multiple gunshot wounds. The suspect had left the scene before officers’ arrival.

Davis was transported to an area hospital and was later pronounced dead.

Officers were able to identify the suspect as Jeffrey Millens, a 22 year-old male. They began to look for Millens in the Jefferson City area. Within less than 2 hours of the shooting, they located the suspect and took him into custody.

Detectives interviewed Millens and arrested him on suspicion of Armed Criminal Action and Murder second degree. Millens was taken to the Cole County Jail where he awaits formal charges.

The police department said Davis and Millens were acquainted in some manner, but the extent of their relationship and possible motive is still under inquiry.

[Editor's note: This story has benn updated to include more information from the Jefferson City Police Department.]