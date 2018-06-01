UPDATE: One Motorcyclist in Custody After High Speed Chase

COLUMBIA - The Boone County Sheriff's Department took one motorcycle operator into custody late Saturday night after he led deputies on a high-speed chase Saturday afternoon. Deputies are still searching for one other cyclist who managed to evade their search.

Around 1 p.m. deputies located two motorcycles traveling on Highway 763without a valid registration and hazardous moving violations. While Deputies were pursuing, the two motorcycles split from each other and traveled in different directions. More Deputies picked up the pursuit with the other motorcycle operator.

According to a press release from the Sheriff's Department, deputies pursued one of the motorcycle operators for a few minutes. The motorcycle operator fled to the area around Bass Pro Shops where Deputies lost sight of him. Since Deputies lost sight of the motorcycle operator, they ended this part of the pursuit.

The other cyclist's pursuit ended after crashing into a parked car. Deputies observed the motorcycle operator begin to enter the Vanderveen Subdivision. The Deputies slowed their response and lost sight of the motorcycle operator. As the Deputies approached the 200 block of Macaw Drive, they observed the motorcycle had struck the rear of a truck.

The motorcycle and truck had become engulfed in flames. Deputies learned from witnesses that the motorcycle operator had fled on foot. Deputies later determined the subject, identified as 24-year-old David Noble Jr. of Columbia, went to Boone Hospital to seek treatment for his injuries related to the motorcycle crash. Mr. Mr. Noble was treated and released from the hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

Deputies arrested Mr. Noble and required him to post bond for the following charges:

Leaving the Scene of a Motor Vehicle Accident, $4,500.00 bond

Resisting Lawful Detention, $4,500.00 bond

Driving While Suspended, $500.00 bond

Driving a Motorcycle Without Endorsement, $300.00 bond

Careless and Imprudent Driving involving an Accident, $145.00 bond

Anyone with any information about this incident is encouraged to call the Boone County Sheriff's Department.