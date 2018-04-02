UPDATE: One person shot in northern Columbia drive-by shooting

COLUMBIA - A teenager was shot on Greensboro Drive and taken to the hospital Wednesday night. He suffered non life-threatening injuries.

The 17-year-old victim had a gunshot wound to his hand. Police officers determined he and another 17-year-old were outside a home when a dark colored SUV with an unknown amount of occupants pulled up. The occupants shot at the two teens before driving off.

Columbia police found about six shell casings in the road from two different guns. A nearby house was also hit.

No one else was injured in the drive-by shooting.

If you have any information regarding this shooting, please contact the Columbia Police Department at 573-874-7652, or call CrimeStoppers at 573-875-TIPS to remain anonymous.

[Editor's note: This story has been updated with the latest information.]