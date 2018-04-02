UPDATE: One Taken into Custody After Scuffle With Police

STURGEON - A Sturgeon resident told KOMU on Wednesday that she witnessed a man attempt to escape a police car after officers pulled the vehicle over. Officials said both Sturgeon and Boone County officers pulled over a vehicle in Sturgeon for a registration violation and initially detained three people inside the vehicle.

The Boone County Sheriff's Department said 43 year-old David Ardrey was put in a Boone County Sheriff's car after resisting arrest. Witnesses said he kicked out a window and attempted to escape. He was apprehended and taken into custody by the Boone County Sheriff's Department.

Boone County officials said Ardrey had Hydrocodine pills in his pocket, a knife concealed in his waistband and a shotgun in the car. Ardrey has been previously convicted of a felony, making it illegal for him to have a gun. There was also an active arrest warrant out for Ardrey for burglary for $25,000 cash only.

Police officers sustained minor injuries during the incident.

The other two occupants of the vehicle were initially detained and then released after officers searched the vehicle. The passengers could face charges.

Police say the man has a violation regarding his probation and parole. He is charged with:

2 counts of Assault 3rd Degree of a Law Enforcement Officer with a bond of $1,000.00

Possession of Certain Weapons with a bond of $4,500.00

Possession of a Firearm Unlawful for Certain Persons with a bond of $4,500.00

Unlawful use of a weapon with a bond of $4,500.00

Identity Theft with a bond of $4,500.00

Property Damage 1st Degree with a bond of $4,500.00

Resisting Arrest with a bond of $4,500.00

Escape from Custody with a bond of $4,500.00

Possession of a Controlled Substance with a bond of $4,500.00