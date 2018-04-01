UPDATE: Pike County Sheriff's Office Reports Fourth Escaped Inmate Found

PIKE COUNTY - Pike County Sheriff's Office reports that a fourth escaped inmate is in custody Monday.

49-year-old Joseph Verive was taken in to custody without incident on Pike 411 less than 1 mile from hwy 161.

At approximately 7:30am on 9/10/12 the Sheriff's office received a call stating that a man came up to an Amish residence on Hwy Y just south of Pike 477. The man stated that he had escaped from jail, was thirsty, hungry and wanted a ride back the jail. After the home owner advised the man that he had neither a telephone nor vehicle, the man later confirmed as being Verive, left the residence headed north.

Sheriff and Deputies responded to the area searching between the residence and Bowling Green along Hwy Y. At 9:45am the office received another call stating he was spotted near the intersection of Pike 409 and Pike 410. Bowling Green Police and the Highway patrol joined in the ground search. At approximately 11:20am a Highway patrol airplane arrived on station to assist with the search.

At 11:43am a call came in that Verive was spotted on Pike 411, where he was apprehended minutes later. Verive stated that he wanted to turn himself in and that he had not eaten since leaving the jail.

The search continues for 40-year-old male, William John Thomas Wilkerson Jr of Florissant.

Anyone seeing these men or having knowledge of his whereabouts should call their nearest law enforcement agency or the Pike County Sheriff's Office at 573-324-3202.