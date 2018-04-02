UPDATE: Pilot Refuses Medical Attention After Crash

ELDON - According to a pilot at the Eldon Model Airpark, an experimental plane crashed Tuesday morning near the airport. Eldon Fire Chief Randy Vernon said the fire department got the call at 8:31 a.m. Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop F responded to the crash, but is unavailable for comment. The pilot said that the man flying the plane was Floyd Halderman Junior. According to the pilot, Halderman is okay and refused medical treatment at the scene of the crash.