UPDATE: Police Arrest Woman for Robbing Break Time

JEFFERSON CITY - Jefferson City Police took Sara Smith, 27, into custody in connection with a robbery at a Break Time on Stadium Boulevard in Jefferson City. Smith is charged with first degree robbery, and bail is set at $100,000.

The robbery happened just after 5 a.m. Saturday when Smith walked into the Break Time in the 800 block of Stadium Boulevard. According to a press release from the police department, she was wearing a black hoodie and demanded money from the register. Smith did not pull out a weapon but did walk away with an undisclosed amount of cash.