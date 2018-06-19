UPDATE: Police Detail Armed Robbery at Motel 6 in Columbia

COLUMBIA - Columbia Police confirm Monday morning that an attempted armed robbery occured at 4:35 a.m. at Motel 6 on I-70 Drive Southeast in Columbia. Police confirm that no shots were fired and nobody was injured.

Police say a Boone County K9 was on duty and attempted a track of the suspect but the track was unsuccessful.

Columbia Police say the suspect is a male of unknown race, 5'10"-6'0", and skinny build. He was last seen wearing a ski mask, dark hooded jacket, gloves, dark jeans, and dark tennis shoes. The suspect is armed with a handgun.

If anyone has any information about this incident, contact the Columbia Police Department or Crime Stoppers at 875-TIPS to remain anonymous.