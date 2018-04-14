UPDATE: Police Identify Body Found Near Danville Quarry

UPDATE: Authorities have identified the body found near Danville Quarry last Friday as 55-year-old Edward Jefferson of Kansas City. The Montgomery County Sheriffs office said Thursday it will continue to investigate.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY - Danville Quarry workers discovered a body in their parking lot early Friday morning. Montgomery County Sheriff Bob Davis said the 56-year-old male died from a gun shot wound.

Investigators are not releasing the man's name, but he's believed to be from the Kansas City area with absolutely no ties to Montgomery County. The Danville Quarry is right behind a Pace Construction building which is just south of I-70 and exit 170. Workers there extract rock to make asphalt. The county coroner pronounced the man dead at 7 a.m. Friday morning.

The State Highway Patrol is investigating this as a murder.