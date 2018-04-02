UPDATE: Police identify man who died after police chase, shootout

Photo courtesy of KSDK

ARNOLD (AP) — Investigators said a motorist who died after a shootout with police along a busy Missouri interstate had threatened to kill co-workers and a relative, and was wearing a bulletproof vest.

Jefferson County Sheriff Dave Marshak on Monday identified the driver as 31-year-old Jerrod Kershaw of Pacific, Missouri.

Marshak said the incident started when Kershaw wrecked his vehicle about 9 a.m. Monday near the intersection of Interstate 55 and Interstate 270 in St. Louis County. Kershaw then carjacked a vehicle when a man stopped to help him.

Moments later, police received two calls. Marshak said one was from Kershaw's mother, who said her son was heading to a nearby city to kill a relative and himself. Another caller said Kershaw made "homicidal and suicidal threats" against his workplace, which was not disclosed.

Police used stop strips to disable his vehicle. Marshak said Kershaw shot at police, and officers returned fire.

Police brought in a SWAT team and an armored vehicle and determined the suspect was dead. Marshak said Kershaw had several weapons in the vehicle. No details about what caused Kershaw's death were immediately released.

This story has been updated with new information at 4:23 p.m. on July 24.