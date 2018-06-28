UPDATE: Police Lift Lockdown of Possible Gun Threat at CMU

FAYETTE - Police lifted the lockdown of a possible gunman threat for the Central Methodist University early Friday morning.

Executive Director of Marketing Communications Kent Propst told KOMU 8 News Thursday night the university is on lockdown following reports of a possible person with a gun on campus.

The university received the call around 11 p.m. and the university remained on lockdown until about 1 a.m., Friday morning while authorities investigated.

Authorities said they searched the campus thoroughly and no one was to be found.

No reports of shots fired or injuries can be reported at this time.