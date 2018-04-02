UPDATE: Police Release Description of Attempted Robbery Suspect

COLUMBIA - Police released Tuesday a full description of the suspect who attempted to rob the Dollar General on Business Loop 70 West Monday night.

Investigators say a man entered the business and took out a knife while demanding money from the clerk. When the clerk refused to hand money over, police believe the suspect fled in an unknown direction. There were no injuries as a result of the incident.

Authorities describe the suspect as a male, approximately 5' 9" with a slender build, wearing a bandanna over his face and was last seen wearing dark clothing.

Police ask anyone with information related to the attempted robbery to call Crime Stoppers at 875-TIPS (8477).