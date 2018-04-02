UPDATE: Police Respond to Shooting in Moberly

MOBERLY - Officers took a 44-year-old Randolph County man into custody and charges have been requested first degree assault, unlawful use of drug paraphernalia, receiving stolen property and maintaining a public nuisance.

Judge Cynthia A. Suter set bond at $200,000. The name of the suspect will not be released until formal charges have been filed by the Randolph County Prosecutor.

During the course of the investigation, authorities took three other subjects into custody for Drug violations. Names of these subjects will also not be released until formal charges are filed.