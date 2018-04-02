UPDATE: Police Want Kidnapping Charges for Montgomery County Teen

MONTGOMERY CITY - Montgomery City police recommended charges of kidnapping Wednesday to prosecutors after a Montgomery City girl went missing and area schools went on lockdown.

Officials said 15-year-old Amy Jordan was kidnapped by her ex-boyfriend, 18-year-old Robert Bethel around 4 p.m. Tuesday after she got off the school bus. Both were students at Montgomery County R-2 High School.

Police said Bethel used a 22-caliber revolver to force Jordan into his vehicle. Police said Bethel drove Jordan around the surrounding area throughout the evening.

Police said Bethel returned Jordan to her home unharmed around 11 a.m. Wednesday morning, but voiced threats to Jordan's mother. Montgomery City police updated KOMU 8 News shortly after she was returned safely and said they would question her on what occurred.

Police said Bethel threatened Jordan's mother that he would head to local schools armed. Four Montgomery County R-2 schools went on lockdown Wednesday, including Jonesburg Elementary, and the county's middle, high, and elementary schools near Montgomery City.

Superintendent Mike Gray said the schools went on lockdown around 11:30 a.m. and were in that status until shortly after 12:30 p.m.

Police said Bethel headed south on Missouri 19 where he was stopped by authorities from the Missouri State Highway Patrol and Callaway County.