Update: Postponed MKT Trail work to begin Tuesday evening

COLUMBIA - The city announced on Tuesday that scheduled work on MKT Trail bridges 5, 7 and 8 would begin at 6:00 p.m.

Mechanical issues initially caused the work to be postponed. Construction was originally supposed to begin July 31.

The bridge work will close close the MKT Trail from the northeast side of the 3M Wetlands to just southwest of the Stadium Drive underpass.

KOMU has previously reported crews will drill into Bridges 5 and 7 to prepare for concrete pouring that will begin in November. Bridge 5 is south of Stadium Boulevard, and Bridge 7 is north of the Hinkson Creek Trail.

Columbia Parks and Recreation Official Janet Godon said Bridge 8 may get more construction if the city has enough funding.

This story has been updated with new information as of 8/1/17 at 3:15 p.m.