UPDATE: Power Back On in Downtown Columbia

COLUMBIA - Columbia Water and Light crews restored power to downtown Columbia Friday afternoon.

The power outage affected buildings on the north side of Broad between 7th and 10th streets.

According to the city, the outage accurred when a construction crew working downtown struck an underline distribution line. A city press release reports Water and Light Director Tad Johnsen says repair crews are on the scene. Johnsen estimates the power will be restored before the end of the day.

The outage also affected City Hall, so credit card payments were unable to be processed. City computers and copiers are also down, so staff was unable to look up accounts, make copies or provide information electronically.