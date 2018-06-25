UPDATE: Power restored after mass power outage hits Columbia

COLUMBIA - Power was restored at approximately 9:00 AM CT Sunday morning for most customers in the affected areas.

Columbia Water & Light's outage map showed 1,500 customers without power in central and northeastern Columbia Sunday morning.

The affected areas included neighborhoods south of Vandiver Drive and north of Rollins Street.

Columbia Police said in a tweet that many stoplights in the area were not working.

Due to a large power outage in the central part of Columbia, some stoplights may not be working properly. Please treat these intersections like four-way stops. Columbia Water & Light crews are working to identify and resolve the issue. — ColumbiaPD (@ColumbiaPD) June 24, 2018

Earlier this week, a lightning strike at the Blue Ridge substation caused about 1,400 customers to lose power, but they regained power later that day.

