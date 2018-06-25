UPDATE: Power restored after mass power outage hits Columbia

1 day 6 hours 18 minutes ago Sunday, June 24 2018 Jun 24, 2018 Sunday, June 24, 2018 8:53:00 AM CDT June 24, 2018 in News
By: Naomi Klinge, KOMU 8 Digital Producer

COLUMBIA -  Power was restored at approximately 9:00 AM CT Sunday morning for most customers in the affected areas.

Columbia Water & Light's outage map showed 1,500 customers without power in central and northeastern Columbia Sunday morning.

The affected areas included neighborhoods south of Vandiver Drive and north of Rollins Street.

Columbia Police said in a tweet that many stoplights in the area were not working.

Earlier this week, a lightning strike at the Blue Ridge substation caused about 1,400 customers to lose power, but they regained power later that day.

This story has been edited by KOMU to reflect current information.

