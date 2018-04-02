UPDATE: Prosecutor Files New Charges In Easter Crime Spree

RANDOLPH COUNTY - Randolph County Prosecuting Attorney filed 18 new charges against the men charged with an Easter weekend crime spree.

The two men, Christopher Lewis and Jeffrey Nichols are also charged with first-degree murder.

Prosecutor Mike Fusselman said these new charges focus on other activities surrounding the homicide, including burglary and assault.

Fusselman said the homicide charges came from the initial probable cause statements, but after the investigation he got the information he needed to charge them with additional crimes.

Fusselman is also still seeking the death penalty for Lewis and Nichols.