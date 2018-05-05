UPDATE: Protesters expected to reconvene for 3rd day

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Demonstrators are expected to reconvene near St. Louis on Sunday afternoon for a third day of protests following the acquittal of a white former police officer in the fatal shooting of a black man.

Protests turned violent for a second night late Saturday, as a small group of demonstrators refused to disperse, breaking windows at dozens of businesses and throwing objects at police, who moved in with hundreds of officers in riot gear to make arrests.

The confrontation took place in the Delmar Loop area of University City, a suburb about 10 miles (16 kilometers) west of St. Louis near Washington University. The area is known for concert venues, restaurants, shops and bars and includes the Blueberry Hill club where rock legend Chuck Berry played for many years.

City and county police tweeted that they had arrested at least nine people.

Demonstrators have been protesting a judge's ruling Friday clearing ex-officer Jason Stockley of first-degree murder in the 2011 shooting of 24-year-old