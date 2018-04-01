UPDATE: Public Works to treat residential roads overnight

COLUMBIA - Crews from the Columbia Public Works began getting to residential neighborhoods late Sunday after noon and would continue to treat residential roads overnight.

"Crews are currently working in subdivisions. The plan is to continue to work in subdivisions through the night unless refreezing occurs on First and Second Priority Streets," a department press release said.

Public Works ramped up to 22 crews Sunday.

"Streets have been treated but still have some damp spots. Crews will be watching for any potential refreeze overnight," the release said.

It that happens the crews will go back to treating designated snow routes.

Public Works said winter driving conditions should be expected especially in subdivisions, Monday morning.

"Drivers should drive with extreme caution as black ice may develop overnight even on treated streets," the department said.

KOMU 8 Weathercaster Sydney Jackson said slick roads will remain possible through Monday morning. Temperatures will rise to the upper 30s on Monday afternoon, helping ice melt.

As of 7 p.m. Sunday, MODOT's website showed all major roads cleared in mid-Missouri.