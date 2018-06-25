UPDATE: Pulaski County shooting victim and suspect identified
CROCKER - A 23-year-old man is dead and a suspect in custody after a shooting Saturday night.
Pulaski County police were dispatched to a reported shooting incident at 19000 block of Brownsville Road and arrived at the scene at approximately 10:30 p.m.
Pulaski County deputies found Lane Kennedy deceased from a gunshot wound upon arriving at the scene.
After investigation into the matter, Pulaski County police charged Ian Miller, 45, with murder in the first degree and armed criminal action.
Miller remains in Pulaski County Jail on a $1 million bond.
(Editor's note: KOMU.com has updated this story to include the names of the victim and suspect.)
