UPDATE: Red Cross Aids Family of House Fire in Hartsburg

BOONE COUNTY - Volunteers from the Red Cross Heart of Missouri Chapter responded early Monday to assist a four member family in Hartsburg who lost their home due to an early morning fire.

The home is located in the 500 block of Highway M and officials said the fire started at the rear of the house, but an exact cause is not known. Fire officials arrived on scene around 2:30 a.m. and the home was completely engulfed. The house is considered a total loss.

The family was inside when the fire erupted, but was able to escape without injury.

Red Cross volunteers met the family's immediate emergency needs with resources for them to purchase food, clothing and shoes.

Volunteers also gave the family comfort kits which contain personal hygiene items and a two-night stay in a hotel.