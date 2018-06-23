UPDATE: Rock Bridge High School No Longer on Lock-Down

COLUMBIA - A KOMU reporter has been notified that Rock Bridge High School is no longer on lock down. Columbia Police have not released a statement about why the lock down was issued.

Earlier Monday:

According to the Columbia Police Department, the school's resource officer asked for assistance around 10:23 a.m. The district told KOMU that all kids are safe.

Teachers were instructed to keep kids in the classroom. The school is calling it a modified lock down meaning that the outside doors to the school are locked, but classroom doors are not locked.