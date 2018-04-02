UPDATE: Search for Missing Baby Enters Seventh Day

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - Police are offering few details about an investigation into the disappearance of a 10-month-old baby from her Kansas City home, as the hunt for Lisa Irwin enters its seventh day. Kansas City police spokesman Steve Young said Monday that detectives are pursuing leads but are "at the mercy of the next good idea." Lisa's parents reported her missing Tuesday morning after the father returned home from work.

They say someone crept into their home when the mother and their two sons were sleeping and snatched the baby girl. Lisa's parents said a window was tampered with the night she disappeared and investigators crawled through a window at the house several times Sunday. The family's home was dark Monday and no police or investigators were apparent in the area.