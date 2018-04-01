UPDATE: Search Warrant Issued in Maries County for Animal Neglect

MARIES COUNTY — Officers completed the search of the property in reference to the neglected animals.

The Maries County Sheriff's Office, the Humane Society of Missouri, and state animal investigators from the Missouri Department of Agriculture seized a total of 40 animals Thursday. According to a press release from Maries County Sheriff Chris Heitman, more may be seized at a later date.

The owner of the animals may be facing several counts of animal neglect and improper disposal of animal remains.

The owner's name is not being released at this time until criminal charges are filed. He is scheduled to appear in Maries County Associate court Tuesday at 11 a.m. for an animal disposition hearing.