UPDATE: Second arrest in police officer's death

CLINTON - Authorities have arrested another man in connection with last weekend's shooting death of a western Missouri police officer.

Missouri State Highway Patrol Sgt. Bill Lowe said William Noble of Clinton was taken into custody Thursday and charged with felony tampering with evidence. Lowe said that during the course of an interview, investigators determined that the 35-year-old Noble had disposed of the rifle believed to have been used in the killing of Clinton Police Officer Gary Michael.

According to KOMU-TV sister station KSHB, which obtained the probable cause statement, Noble agreed to show officers the guns he had in his Clinton home. The statement said Noble began acting suspicious when he saw his gun safe was damaged. He asked what type of weapon was used in the murder, and officers said he knew the answer to his question.

KSHB's article continued by stating police said Noble began to act upset and fake cry. He told officers he sold the gun to 39-year-old Ian McCarthy, who is charged with murder in connection to Michael's death.

Noble later changed his story, saying he bought the gun for McCarthy, who couldn't buy one for himself. Noble told officers he gave the gun to McCarthy on the day he bought it. He told police he then found the gun leaning against a doorway in his home. He said he panicked and drove two miles north of Clinton with the gun, where he threw it into a creek.

According to KSHB, Noble took officers to the intersection where he threw away the gun, and officers found it in the water.

Noble's felony charge of tampering with evidence is punishable by up to four years in the Department of Corrections.

McCarthy was charged with first-degree murder Wednesday. A manhunt for the shooter resulted after Officer Michael was shot during a traffic stop Sunday night.

McCarthy and Noble are acquaintances.