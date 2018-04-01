UPDATE: Secretary of State Campaigns Target Columbia

COLUMBIA - Two of the seven candidates for the Missouri Secretary of State race turned their sights to Mid-Missouri, Friday. Rep. Jason Kander, D-Kansas City, spoke to the Boone County Muleskinners this afternoon. A few hours later, Sen. Scott Rupp, R-Wentzville, talked to the Central Missouri Young Republicans.

Rep. Kander told the Muleskinners that the next Secretary of State must not be afraid to stand up for what they think is right.

"The next Secretary of State needs to be someone who takes a non-partisan, impartial, and just fair approach to the office that's in charge of elections," Kander said.

Kander, a second term state representative, continued to say, "I'm really the only candidate in this race who really has a record of standing up to special interests in both parties."

Sen. Rupp told the Central Missouri Young Republicans that the Secretary of State's office is the doorway to small businesses.

"[The next Secretary of State] should be able to help bring jobs back to the state. I mean, nine percent unemployment is unacceptable. There are way too many that are unemployed," Rupp said.

Rupp, a second term state senator, also added, "I used to own three small businesses [including] a college prep company and a financial services company. So I know what it takes to create jobs."

Including Sen. Rupp and Rep. Kander, four lawmakers in total are vying for the position Robin Carnahan will be leaving vacant. The other two are Rep. Shane Schoeller, R-Willard and Sen. Bill Stouffer, R-Napton. Others running include: MD Rabbi Alam, D-Kansas City, Cisse W. Spragins, Libertarian Party-Kansas City, and Justin Harter, Constitution Party-Columbia.

When Robin Carnahan decided not to seek election for her third term in Sept., it left both parties with uncertainties about the upcoming election. According to the Missouri Ethics Commission, Jason Kander has raised the most money - more than $595,000, Bill Stouffer raised the second most with more than $358,000, then Shane Schoeller with nearly $305,000, and Scott Rupp with almost $243,000. According to the ethics commission, no other candidate on the ballot has any reported campaign contributions. To see a more detailed report on the candidates campaign contributions, click here. To see the official listing of the candidates, click here.

The primary election will be held state-wide Aug. 7 and the general election will be Nov. 6.