UPDATE: Sheriff's Dept. Has Car Chase Suspect in Custody

COLUMBIA - The Boone County Sheriff's Department has 25-year-old Keith Brim of Columbia in custody in connection with a car chase Wednesday night. The sheriff's department said in a media release a license plate reading apparatus indicated a stolen vehicle from Columbia was headed East on I-70 from the Midway area. Boone County Sheriff's Deputies responded and attempted to stop the vehicle.

The sheriff's department said Brim refused to stop and led deputies on a chase through the I-70 U.S. 63 connector and throughout northeast Columbia. Brim traveled toward his address in the 1600 block of Hanover Boulevard, occasionally reaching speeds in excess of 70 miles per hour in densely populated areas. After driving through yards in the Hanover area, Brim drove the stolen vehicle over a large set of concrete steps. The vehicle became high centered, and he fled into a nearby building with deputies in pursuit.

Brim eventually exited the building and surrendered himself to deputies on scene. Law enforcement officials then transported him to the Boone County Jail. The sheriff's department said in the release Brim is booked on the following charges: Tampering First Degree (Felony), Resisting Arrest (Felony), Property Damage First Degree (Felony), and Driving While Suspended (Misdemeanor). Total bond for these four charges is $25,000. Brim also had two out of county felony warrants totaling $14,500, bringing his total bond to $39,500.

CPD assisted the sheriff's department in the search for Brim at Hanover Village Apartments before 8 p.m. Brim was inside, but officials are not calling the incident a "standoff."

CPD Sergeant Harlan Hatton said in order for a standoff to occur, the suspect would have had to communicate to law enforcement he refused to come out. Hatton said officials did not have any communication with him until he emerged from the building.

CPD said the sheriff's department originally requested a K-9 unit from the police department in case Brim attempted to run from the area.

According to CPD Officer Cory Dawkins, CPD did not participate in the chase. The Missouri State Highway Patrol also assisted crews with this incident, but Dawkins said it was the sheriff department's investigation.