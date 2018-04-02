UPDATE: Silver advisory now cancelled for woman with dementia

INDEPENDENCE - Police have now cancelled an endangered silver advisory for a 73-year-old woman with dementia who might have been heading from Independence to Lake of the Ozarks.

Police did not provide further details about Betty Jean Chitwood's whereabouts.

The alert was issued at noon on Friday.

Police said Chitwood is white with brown hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a nightgown with Mickey Mouse characters on it, blue suede pants and glasses.

Police said Chitwood is not allowed to drive, but might have been driving a maroon 2017 Ford Focus. The car's Missouri license plate number is CM7Z1S.

[Editor's note: This story has been updated to reflect the most recent information.]