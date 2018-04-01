UPDATE: Some Future Brookside Tenants Learn Move-in Date

COLUMBIA - Future Brookside apartment residents received email notifications regarding move-in dates Wednesday. After Brookside on College Avenue caught fire May 27, officials informed some future tenants they could move in August 14. Now Brookside is pushing that back to August 18.

Classes at MU begin August 20. The notice said tenants will not be charged for the four days they would have been living at the apartment complex. Investigators still do not know what caused the fire.