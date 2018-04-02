UPDATE: St. Louis County Amber Alert canceled after man kills his sons

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — The St. Louis County Police Department canceled an Amber Alert Saturday evening.

The Amber Alert was canceled because the suspect, Christopher Cadenbach, killed his sons Ethan and Owen before turning the gun on himself.

The Amber Alert was issued around 6:30 p.m.

A Cliff Cave Park Ranger spotted the car Cadenbach was driving around 8:00 p.m. As officers approached the car, Cadenbach shot his children and himself.

A $100,000 domestic violence warrant had previously been issued for Cadenbach at the time of the Amber Alert.

Ethan Cadenbach

Owen Cadenbach

Christopher Cadenbach

[Editor’s Note: This story was updated to include the latest information.]