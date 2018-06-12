UPDATE: Standoff during traffic stop leads to four arrests in Randolph County

HUNTSVILLE - A traffic stop in Huntsville Sunday night led to multiple arrests, according to the Randolph County Sheriff's Office.

In a statement Tuesday, Captain Pat Thomas of the Randolph County Sheriff's Office said, "At this time, all have been released and the investigation is ongoing. We are waiting for the prosecutor to file or not file charges."

A deputy said he pulled over a truck at the intersection of Route C and Route Z because it had no license plates. It fit the description of a truck used in a previous generator theft in Randolph County. A generator was in the bed of the truck, the deputy said.

According to the sheriff's office, the deputy made contact with the male driver of the truck and saw there was an assault rifle beside the driver and two handguns on the floorboard. Three other men were inside, he said.

The sheriff's office said the driver refused to exit the vehicle and would not cooperate with the deputy and the other three males in the truck told the deputy they would not exit either.

The deputy returned to his vehicle to ask for backup and members from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Moberly Police Department and other deputies from the Randolph County Sheriff's Office. A state patrol K-9 was also call in.

Shortly after the driver and other passengers exited the truck and were arrested, the sheriff's office said. The owner of the stolen generator was called to the scene and identified the generator as his.

The Randolph County Sheriff's Office said all the truck's occupants were arrested and face charges of resisting and the driver is accused of receiving stolen property.

[Editor's Note: This story has been updated to include the newest information]