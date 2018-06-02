UPDATE: Standoff Near Daycare Over, No Injuries

COLUMBIA - Parents were not allowed to pick up their children from a day care late Tuesday afternoon after a disturbance nearby threatened safety.

The disturbance started around 4 p.m. Tuesday at 520 Noble Court near Garth Avenue. Police received a call from a victim stating they were threatened by a man with a gun at the house.

Police were on the scene with guns drawn towards the front door of the house asking for a man named "Brian" to come out and speak with them.

They believed he was armed and in the basement of the house across the street from the day care.

When police inspected the house they did not find anyone inside.

Three children were inside the day care on Garth and Noble Court and were not allowed to leave and parents were not allowed to pick them up.

No one was taken into custody at the scene and police are unsure of what charges are pending.

No injuries were reported.