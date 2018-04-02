UPDATE: Sturgeon police officer shoots suspect armed with BB gun

STURGEON - A Sturgeon police officer shot an armed man Thursday morning after responding to a domestic violence call.

The Boone County Sheriff's Department said the officer shot the suspect after he pointed a handgun at the officer. The handgun was a BB pistol designed to appear like a firearm.

The officer was responding at the 500 block of East Patton Street, located near the Boone County Fairgrounds.

A woman at the residence said the suspect was drunk and assaulting her. The officer met the suspect outside the residence and shot him in the abdomen after he pointed the handgun at the officer in what the sheriff's department described as a "threatening manner."

Boone County dispatched first responders to the scene at 4:15 a.m. There were at least five squad cars on the scene as the investigation went on.

Lt. Philip Smith of the Boone County Sheriff's Department said the suspect was transported from the scene to a hospital. His condition was unknown as of Thursday evening.

The Boone County Sheriff's Department said it was investigating the incident.

Jeff Cook, the president of the Boone County Fair Board, sent out a statement Thursday afternoon saying the isolated incident had nothing to do with the fair. The incident happened blocks away from the fairgrounds, but Cook said neither the fair's workers nor visitors had a role in the incident, which happened hours after the fair closed Wednesday night.

One Sturgeon resident said she was shocked something like this happened in Sturgeon.

"This is a good town with good people. Everybody gets along," resident Sandra Current said. "I don't think there's ever really been that many problems in town. It's just a really nice place to live."

The investigation is still ongoing.

(Editor's Note: This story has been updated with the latest information).