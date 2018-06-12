UPDATE: Suspect charged in deadly Boone County shooting

COLUMBIA - Prosecutors filed charges Wednesday against the suspect in Tuesday's deadly shooting on Pinehurst Lane.

The Boone County Sheriff's Office says 19-year-old Damontrion Doxley shot and killed Javonte Roy. Doxley is facing charges of first-degree murder and armed criminal action.

According to court documents, a witness said they saw Doxley and another man running away from the scene of the shooting and toward a car, both with guns in their hands. Another witness told police they saw Doxley driving in the area at the time of the shooting.

The other person seen by witnesses has not been identified.

The sheriff's department said it doesn't know the motive at this time. O'Sullivan would not confirm if Roy and Doxley knew each other prior to the shooting.

KOMU 8 News talked to several neighbors about the incident, including a man who claims he identified Doxley to police. The man said he saw Doxley run past his window before and after the shooting.

Another neighbor, Brittany Lewis, said she had just woken up from a nap when she heard the gunshots.

"It was just not what I expected to happen on a Tuesday afternoon," Lewis said. "I walk my dog by that apartment almost every single day so I just think about what if I had been walking at the wrong time."

Other neighbors who spoke to KOMU 8 News said they weren't as surprised the shooting happened in the neighborhood, because there has been crime nearby in the last several years.

"Reports of shots fired and other criminal activity are not uncommon out there," O'Sullivan said. "There certainly are areas in that neighborhood that are for the most part tranquil and peaceful and quiet but there are some hot spots out there."

Many neighbors said they're shocked the shooting happened in broad daylight in an area with lots of children.

"I come home from work and it's always quiet," Lewis said. "The only thing going on is kids playing basketball, kids running around and I love that. I love coming to that. It stinks because I love the people here and I hate to see that happen in our neighborhood."

Doxley's bond is set at $1 million cash only.