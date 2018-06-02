UPDATE: Suspect Confesses to Four Robberies in Columbia

COLUMBIA - A 49-year-old man confessed to a string of four robberies after police arrested him Friday, according to a press release from the Columbia Police Department.

Police said they uncovered enough evidence from crime scenes to charge Donald Clark, Jr. with four counts of first-degree robbery and four counts of armed criminal action. Clark admitted his role in the following incidents this week:

1) Friday's robbery at Boone County National Bank on Paris Road

2) Thursday's robbery at Landmark Bank on Garth Ave.

3) Monday's robbery at Dollar General on Business Loop 70

4) Monday's robbery at Breaktime on Nebraska Ave.

Police said they found Clark on Friday at 2:46 p.m. near Old Highway 63 and Ammonette Street after he fled the robbery at Boone County National Bank.