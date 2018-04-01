UPDATE: Suspect identified in armed home invasion

BOONE COUNTY - Police have identified a suspect in an apparent home invasion on Creasy Springs Road where a 19-year-old was shot.

The Boone County Sheriff's Department arrested James Troy, 19, on suspicion of assault, burglary, armed criminal action, stealing a firearm, delivery of an illegal substance and unlawful use of a weapon.

The shooting happened at around 2 p.m. Friday. Deputies arrived and found the victim, then arrested Troy on Hackberry Boulevard a short time later.

Deputies also found a gun believed to be used in the incident. It had been reported stolen in November.

The victim's injuries were not life-threatening.

Troy is being held without bond at the Boone County Jail.