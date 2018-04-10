UPDATE: Suspect in pipe bomb discovery identified

CAMDEN COUNTY — The Camden County Sheriff's Office identified the man in whose car deputies found a pipe bomb as Joshua D. Crooks. He has been charged with possession of an illegal weapon, possession of drugs and paraphernalia and resisting arrest.

Early Thursday morning, a Camden County Deputy pulled over a car that had failed to stop at the intersection on State Road D and Tunnel Dam Road. As the deputy began to stop the vehicle, the driver sped up, but stopped after hitting a mailbox.

The deputy arrested the man for driving on a suspended license. During a search of the car, the deputy discovered a white crystalline substance, scale and pipe bomb.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol Bomb Squad was called in and the bomb was rendered safe.

The driver was taken into custody and is being held at the Camden County Adult Detention Center. His name is being withheld pending formal charges.

(Editor's note: this story has been updated with the name of the driver arrested and charged.)