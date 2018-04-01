UPDATE: Suspects Announced for Recent Bank Robbery

COLUMBIA - Columbia Police announced three suspects in the robbery at Merchants and Farmers Bank at 4000 Range Line Street that occurred Friday at around 4:30 p.m.

Police suspect Jeffrey B. Heckman of Macon, Jacob T. Norris of Macon and Alexia Quentasha Baker of Shelbyville were involved in the crime.

Heckman, 25, weighs around 170 pounds, is 6-feet tall and has short brown hair with blue eyes. Norris, 23, weighs around 155 pounds and is 5-feet-11-inches tall. Baker is a female that weighs around 115 pounds, is 5-feet-3-inches tall with shoulder-length brown hair. All three suspects are white. Columbia Police did not provide a photo image of Baker.

Officers responded to a bank robbery at Merchants and Farmers Bank when a white male suspect entered the bank through the front door and approached a teller window. The suspect then handed the teller a note asking for a undisclosed amount of money. The white male took the money and walked out of the bank heading southbound.

If you have any tips about the suspects or the crime please contact Crimestoppers at 573-875-8488.