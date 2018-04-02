UPDATE: Suspects in HyVee robbery allegedly stole from Wal-Mart

Robert Jason Crowley

COLUMBIA - Columbia Police said Tuesday the suspects in a robbery at Hyvee on Nifong Boulevard also stole items from Walmart on West Broadway.

The HyVee robbery happened late Sunday night. The victim told police he got into a car with a woman and there was a man inside with a gun. Police said the man, identified as 33-year-old Robert Jason Crowley, demanded the victim's property. Then Crowley and 41-year-old Lesa Mae Perryman drove off with the victim's things, police said.

Later, police said, officers located and stopped the suspect's SUV near the Hollywood Theater on Stadium Boulevard. Police said Crowley ran, but was later taken into custody, while Perryman stayed in the car.

According to police, Crowley and Perryman were at the Walmart on West Broadway on Wednesday, January 10. While there, Crowley allegedly handed items from the store to Perryman, who then left without paying for them.

Both face charges of first-degree robbery. Crowley also faces charges of armed criminal action, felony resisting and interfering with an arrest.