UPDATE: Texas and Garth Shooting Suspect Has Shooting History

COLUMBIA - Columbia Police arrested 23-year-old Coty Galbreath Thursday morning in connection with a shooting at Garth Ave. and Texas Ave. Wednesday afternoon. Sgt. Joe Bernhard said Galbreath was dropped off at a local hospital by someone else. The hospital identified Galbreath to the police as the victim of a gunshot wound, and officers arrested him there.

Galbreath has a lengthy history of shooting-related arrests and convictions.

On November 9, 2007, CPD arrested Galbreath for a shooting near Downtown Optimist Park. Galbreath was charged with unlawful use of a weapon, and was sentenced to five years probation.

On December 24, 2008, Galbreath was arrested again by the Boone County Sheriff's Department for a shooting in the 1400 block of Boone Industrial Boulevard. A 16 year old was shot by a passing car, and Galbreath was charged with first degree assault, unlawful use of a weapon, armed criminal action and endangering a child. He eventually pleaded guilty to second-degree assault on July 13, 2009 and received a nine year prison sentence.

Bernhard would not say what connected Galbreath to the shooting on Texas and Garth Wednesday afternoon due to ongoing investigation.

Police investigators found 27 bullet casings at the two streets' intersection. Police said two vehicles were involved in the shooting--a black SUV and a blue Chrysler--were both found abandoned and with gunfire damage. Investigators said the bullets came from three different weapons.

If you have any information regarding the shooting, contact the Columbia Police Department, or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 573-875-TIPS.