UPDATE: Third arrest in death of Clinton police officer Gary Michael

The Associated Press and Kristen Reesor, KOMU 8 Digital Producer

CLINTON (AP) - A 27-year-old man has been charged with hindering prosecution in the killing of a western Missouri police officer.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported the third arrest in the death of Clinton police officer Gary Michael.

Troop A tweeted the update around 6 p.m. Tuesday. Jacob Johnson, of Clinton, has been charged with hindering prosecution by the Henry County Prosecuting Attorney.

Bail is set at $25,000 cash. The prosecutor's office and the patrol didn't immediately return phone messages early Wednesday. It wasn't known whether Johnson had an attorney.

Michael was shot and killed during a traffic stop Aug. 6. The suspected shooter, Ian McCarthy, has been charged with first-degree murder.

Another man, 35-year-old William Grant Noble, of Clinton, is charged with supplying the weapon used to kill Michael.

The patrol says the investigation is ongoing.

[Editor's note: This story has been updated to provide a mugshot and information about the suspect's age and bail amount.]