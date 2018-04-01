UPDATE: Third person arrested in relation to an armed robbery

COLUMBIA - Police detectives arrested a third person Thursday in relation to a home invasion robbery July 2.

Taffny Jo Lane Gordon, 28, was arrested on suspicion of armed criminal action and first-degree robbery.

Two people were originally arrested July 13 on the same charges.

According to a release, Columbia Police officers were dispatched to the 3900 block of Timber Run Drive when a man reported four people entered his residence through an unlocked back door.

The man reported one of the suspects was armed with a handgun and that all four suspects stole items from his residence then ran away.

The victim was not injured.

Columbia Police detectives arrested Mackenzie Geneva Scott July 13 at 2101 N. Stadium Boulevard. Just over an hour later, Columbia Police detectives arrested Ian Patrick Rich, 22, from Columbia, at Boone County Jail on the same charges.

This story was updated 7/21/17 with new information.