UPDATE: Three missing children are found

FRANKLIN, MO - Three missing children were located with their mother in Union, Mo, causing the cancellation of a missing persons report.

The children, ages 8, 6, and 1, were reported missing by the Franklin Country Sheriff's Department on Wednesday night.

According to the Franklin County Sheriff's Department, Tonya Reed, 30, violated her safety plan of supervised visitation by leaving with the children. A white Chevrolet Lumina vehicle is believed to be involved in the incident.

The children are reported as safe.

(This story has been updated with new information.)