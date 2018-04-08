UPDATE: Two arrested in shots fired incident at Welcome Inn

COLUMBIA - Police announced a second arrested stemming from a shots fired incident at the Welcome Inn on Providence Road Sunday night.

Police say a suspect, identified as Matthew Benjamin Moore, stole a vehicle from the hotel parking lot, and as Moore was driving away, another man, identified as Michael Dwuan Shields, fired multiple rounds in that direction.

Police said they found the stolen vehicle and arrested Moore a short while later. He is charged with first-degree felony tampering.

Shields, a convicted felon, was arrested a few hours after Moore. He is facing charges of assault, armed criminal action and illegal possession of a weapons.

Police said there was damage to the vehicle, but no other property, and no one was hurt.