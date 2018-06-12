UPDATE: Two defendants in DeBrodie case plead not guilty

14 hours 11 minutes 55 seconds ago Monday, June 11 2018 Jun 11, 2018 Monday, June 11, 2018 2:47:00 PM CDT June 11, 2018 in News
By: Evan Dodson, KOMU 8 Reporter and Monica Madden, KOMU 8 Reporter
FULTON – Two of the five defendants facing charges in the Carl DeBrodie case pleaded not-gulity Monday. The judge set an arraignment for two other defendants for Friday.

Four of the five charged in relation to DeBrodie's death appeared in the Callaway County courthouse via video conference. The fifth suspect, Mary K. Paulo, did not make an appearance because she bonded out of jail.

Anthony R. Flores and Sherry Paulo pleaded not guilty. Paulo requested a bond reduction hearing, which will take place on Friday. Anthony R.K. Flores and Shaina A. Osborne were appointed a public defender and will face arraignment Friday.

A family friend of DeBrodie, Mary Martin, said she is disappointed the arraignment was postponed and was not surprised the two pleaded not-guilty.

"You can plead not-guilty all you want to. It's just legal," she said. "It comes out in the washes, my momma would say."

DeBrodie's body was found in a storage unit in Fulton over a year ago. According to court documents released May 30, Debrodie endured extensive physical abuse leading up to his death. His body was found encased in concrete a week after he was reported missing. Police believe he was actually missing months before it was reported.

The defendants, all of Fulton, were all indicted for several offenses in relation to DeBrodie’s death on June 5, according to a press release from the Callaway County Prosecuting Attorney Chris Wilson.

Sherry K. Paulo, 53, and Anthony R. Flores, 58, were indicted for the following offenses:
     Count I – the class D felony of client neglect,
     Count II – the class C felony of involuntary manslaughter in the first degree,
     Count III – the class D felony of abandonment of a corpse,
     Count IV – the class A misdemeanor of making a false report of a missing person,
     Count V – the class A misdemeanor of making a false report of a missing person.

Anthony R.K. Flores, 32, was indicted for the following offenses:
     Count I – the class A misdemeanor of making a false report of a missing person,
     Count II – the class A misdemeanor of making a false report of a missing person.

Shaina A. Osborne, 29, was indicted for the following offense:
     Count I – the class A misdemeanor of making a false report of a missing person.

Mary K. Paulo, 34, was indicted for the following offense:
    Count I – the class A misdemeanor of making a false report of a missing person.

Martin said that she plans to be at the arraignment Friday, and will continue to work in keeping DeBrodie's name alive.

“It’s all about justice for Carl. It’s this justice that we can remember Carl by,” Martin said.

 

