UPDATE: Double homicide in Slater investigated

By: Mark Kim, KOMU 8 Reporter and Taylor Stevens and Lauren Petterson, KOMU 8 Digital Producers

Police officers investigated the scene on Nickel Avenue in Slater.

Officers from several departments are investigating the double homicide.

SALINE COUNTY - The Saline County Sheriff's Department confirmed a double homicide in the county Thursday morning.

The Slater Police Department was notified of the death of Ryan Sanders, 35, at 2 a.m. He was found shot on the 800 Block of Park Place and died at the hospital.

Police found Bonnie Charlene Hupp, 83, dead at Nickel Avenue at 8 a.m. The Saline County Sheriff said Hupp died from a gunshot wound.

Authorities said they believe the incidents were related.

No one was in custody as of Thursday morning.

[Editor's note: this story has been updated to include the most recent information.]