UPDATE: Two Suspects Arrested After Shots Fired in Columbia

BOONE COUNTY - The Boone County Sheriff's Department has confirmed shots were fired at the Kwik Store and BP gas station on East St. Charles Road near where it intersects Clark Lane.

Deputies took two female suspects into custody and said there were no injuries during the incident.

Investigators said witnesses told them a woman and a man were arguing when shots came from a brown Chevrolet Tahoe. Authorities recvoered a semi-automatic pistol they say was involved in the shooting.