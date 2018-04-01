UPDATE: Victim Identified in Conley Road Shooting

COLUMBIA - Columbia Police identified the victim of Sunday night's shooting near Conley Road. In a press release Monday afternoon, the department said 25-year-old Anthony M. Unger was killed in a drug-related shooting. According to police, narcotics were found in the area.

Police said they do not believe Sunday's shooting is related to other recent shootings in Columbia. Sunday's shooting was the fourth shooting in ten days.

Officers responded to the shooting at 11:10 p.m. Sunday, and found Unger unconscious and suffering from gunshot wounds. He was transported to a local hospital and pronounced dead.

There are no suspects or vehicle descriptions. Anyone with information is urged to contact the Columbia Police Department or Crime Stoppers at (573)875-TIPS.